Jaylen Henderson, Nicco Marchiol Give Sneak Peek, Post Throwing Session Clips
Things have slowed down quite a bit in college football with spring practice in the books and there being a little "downtime" before OTAs later this summer, but the work never stops, especially for a pair of guys who are battling for the most important position on the field.
West Virginia quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Texas A&M transfer Jaylen Henderson posted some clips of them slinging the ball around the yard on Monday, which got Mountaineer fans talking. Who will be QB1?
You're not going to be able to make much of an assessment off of these handful of clips with no pressure, coverage, linemen in front of you, or pads, but it does provide a sneak peek into the two favorites to win the job.
Marchiol has appeared in 19 career games at WVU and has completed 71-of-122 passes for 742 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 285 yards and three scores on 84 carries. He has played well when his number has been called, but in many of his appearances, he wasn't asked to do a bunch.
Marchiol may be the perceived favorite due to his seniority in the program, but Henderson will have just as much of a chance to win the job. He turned down opportunities to start elsewhere to come to Morgantown. This will be one interesting battle come August.
