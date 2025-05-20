Ross Hodge Explains Why He's Excited About the Current Roster at West Virginia
There is still some work to be done, but in large part, West Virginia's basketball roster for the 2025-26 season is in place.
First-year head coach Ross Hodge recently joined CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein and was asked about his thoughts on the group he and his staff have put together.
“Excited about it. I like the fact that so many guys have been a part of winning programs and know how to win. Honor Huff won the NIT. Big Harlan (Obioha) was on an NCAA Tournament team at UNC Wilmington. Jackson Fields was on an NCAA Tournament team at Troy. Jasper (Floyd) and Brenen Lorient both have won at a high level. The transfer from South Carolina, Morris (Ugusuk), he played on an NCAA Tournament team as a freshman. And then obviously (Treysen) Eaglestaff’s talent and scoring prowess gives us an opportunity to where I think we have a good baseline of understanding of what it takes to win and have been a part of winning.
"Now, we just got to figure out how we’re going to win together. It’s not like you’re having to teach guys how to win. We all have experience winning, we know how to win, but how are we going to win together? Even our young high school kids we signed Jayden Forsythe and DJ Thomas, are really good players that have been part of winning as well.”
The Mountaineers could really stand to add another center to the group, considering Harlan Obioha is the only true center on the roster. Adding a backup point guard for Jasper Floyd is also on the list. Tonight, WVU has a chance of regaining the commitment of top-100 recruit Braydon Hawthorne, who will be deciding between Duke, Kentucky, Pitt, Virginia Tech, and the Mountaineers.
