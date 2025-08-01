Jed Drenning Drops Truth Bomb: 'If You’re Calling WVU’s QB1 Now, You’re Guessing'
For the first time since 2023, West Virginia has a quarterback battle in fall camp. This one, however, may be the biggest competition we've seen in Morgantown in well over a decade. As we enter day three of fall camp, Rich Rodriguez is still repping five guys, giving them each an opportunity to be the guy.
I've stated numerous times over the last few weeks that Nicco Marchiol would be the safe pick if we're predicting who the starter will be when they take the field against Robert Morris on August 30th, but the reality is, this thing is far from settled.
Don't believe me? Well, Rich Rod himself told us that on the In the Gun podcast just a handful of weeks ago, "it truly is a wide-open competition." He reiterated that on the first day of fall camp and on this week's episode of ITG, Jed Drenning tripled down on it.
“It’s a nice problem to have," Drenning said about the quarterback situation. "You have these two talented young guys (Khalil Wilkins, Scott Fox Jr.), never say never. Who knows what they might do the first couple weeks to stay in it. And then you’ve got these three battle-tested guys who have been through it at different levels at different spots and demonstrated they can do it. There is no answer quite yet.
"I’ll say this right now as somebody who can tell you this, if you are out there saying, ‘Ah, I don’t care what they say. This guy’s the starter.’ You are guessing! That’s all you’re doing, and you might guess right, and congratulations if you do. But trust me when I say, if you’re calling the starter right now, you are guessing. That’s all you’re doing because the staff has not decided. “Nobody’s going to find out publicly, I promise you. I promise you. Robert Morris? Ain’t no way. Why would he ever do that? Why? What’s he stand to gain from that?”
While the two young bucks could remain a part of the battle for a little longer than expected, this thing will, in all likelihood, come down to the three veterans — Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M transfer), and Max Brown (Charlotte transfer).
Ideally, the competition gets dwindled down to three by next week and then to two the following week. But again, you have the fortune of playing an FCS opponent in Week 1, so both of your top options should get in-game reps.
