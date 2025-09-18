Tye Edwards Stepped Up Big and Got Jon Gruden’s Attention After Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia Mountaineers pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind victory over their rival, Pittsburgh, on Saturday. The Backyard Brawl featured WVU entering the contest with a ton of adversity.
The Mountaineers' loss to Ohio cost Morgantown a chance at College GameDay for the Pitt game. On top of that, Rich Rodriguez lost his superstar running back for the season in Jahiem White during the loss to Ohio.
WVU needed a hero, and Tye Edwards stepped up. His performance caught the attention of the mega-popular football pundit Jon Gruden.
“The first running back is Tye Edwards at West Virginia,” Gruden said. “Rich Rodriguez, the new head coach at West Virginia is in the Backyard Brawl against Pitt. Big game and he lost his starting running back just a couple weeks ago in a very talented Jahiem White.”
Clearly, Gruden was blown away by the 25 carries for 141 rushing yards and three touchdowns Edwards punched in on Saturday. When WVU needed a hero, Edwards delivered.
“They turn to Tye Edwards, 6’2”, 225-pound back, and what a story he is,” Gruden said. “He gets 141 yards, three touchdowns, and a 31-24 win for the Mountaineers over Pitt. Here’s a guy in Tye Edwards who starts at Georgia Military Academy, then he goes to Hutchinson Junior College, then he’s at UTSA, then he’s at Northern Iowa, he’s the backup running back. White gets hurt and running back coach Larry Porter, who has been around a long time, 27 year old veteran. He gets his hands on this kid Edwards, and they just go to work. What a job coach Porter has done at wherever he has been.”
Gurden made sure to talk about Porter, a guy he's been impressed with after having produced several NFL backs over his 27 years in coaching. Gruden's praise of Edwards was super cool to see following his tremendous showing. Now, he will look to take over as the bell-cow in this Rich Rod offense as WVU searches for a more consistent No. 2 option.
