When you find something special, you'd better do everything you can to hold onto it.

The West Virginia staff and front office know that and aren't going to do what some on social media have suggested — let Mike Hawkins Jr. walk and allocate the money that would be spent on him to the defense.

There are many reasons you don't do that; the first being what I said to open this up: you don't just let a special talent walk out the door.

Secondly, you run the risk of swinging and missing on a different quarterback, or worse, the defense doesn't improve even with more money put into it, and now you have a serious problem — a step back on offense and a bad defense.

There are few certainties in college football, so trying to get cute will burn you more often than not. This is exactly why no team in WVU's position has ever just willingly let their star quarterback, or any player, for that matter, walk.

West Virginia is not interested in heading into 2027 with a new starting quarterback. Like whatsoever.

They want to get a multi-year deal done with Hawkins, and by doing so, they would not only have a huge piece already in place, but they would also be able to pull in a stronger pool of talent through the portal, even defensively, with guys knowing that the offense is already in good shape.

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This isn't just about Hawkins, though. It's with every key piece of the offense. And quite frankly, some players will get their deals done pretty quickly if Hawkins re-signs. That's how this works; it's a domino effect. The same thing happened a few years ago when Arizona hired Brent Brennan and Noah Fifita decided to stay. His decision to stay put quickly led to a bunch of their key players announcing they weren't going anywhere.

Oct 10, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Prince Strachan (17) celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Retention is always a big deal, but there has never been a more important offseason for WVU in the NIL/portal era than this one. When you have one of the best offensive units in the country, others are going to sniff around and try to poach guys off your roster. With this staff soon set to enter into year three, progress has to be made, and they know that. The last thing they can afford to have happen is to enter into that third year still without any major building blocks.

Beyond Hawkins, it's Cam Cook, Amari Latimer, the entire offensive line, Prince Strachan, TaRon Francis, etc. Guys like Kevin Brown, Latimer, and Francis have the potential to be high-level starters for the Mountaineers in the future, and having those guys back next fall puts you in a good spot. Yes, some players are on two-year deals, but it's not exactly like the NFL. If they want out, they'll get out.

From everything I'm gathering, it seems like West Virginia is pretty confident that they will be able to hold onto the bulk of key pieces on offense. If they can secure Hawkins and Co., it's one major step toward turning the corner in 2027.

Once the season comes to an end this week, WVU will hold exit meetings with every player to give them a sense of what they are thinking about their role in the future and what they would be willing to offer. Talks have been ongoing not only with Hawkins' representation, but with every player that they would like to retain. The exit meeting is just the end-of-year conversation where they get the full feedback from the staff. Decisions will have to be made pretty quickly, with the only portal period being in early January.

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