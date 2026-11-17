West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez told reporters on Tuesday that starting quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. is considered "questionable" for this week's game against Houston. If he is downgraded to out, WVU would start Scotty Fox Jr., with true freshman Jyron Hughley serving as the backup.

Hawkins took some pretty big hits in the loss to Kansas last week, including on the play where he hopped on top of the bad snap that rolled 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage. Through his first ten games of the season, Hawkins has thrown for 2,128 yards and 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He has added 957 yards and 20 touchdowns on 208 carries. If/when he gains 43 more rushing yards, he will become the first quarterback in West Virginia football history to throw for 2,000 and rush for 1,000 in the same season.

What changes if Hawkins is out

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) on the field during the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oftentimes, you'll hear coaches say the offense doesn't change when a new quarterback is in the game, and to some degree, they are telling the truth. They aren't going to just start installing a whole new batch of plays to cater to a quarterback, but they will call things differently and certainly have a much different approach to the game if the two quarterbacks' skill sets are not the same, which Hawkins and Fox aren't.

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While Fox is mobile, he isn't going to be able to erase some of the mistakes made up front by the offensive line or escape from pressure as successfully as Hawkins does on a regular basis.

In the limited action we've seen, Rodriguez kept things more underneath in the passing game with Fox, as opposed to what we've seen all year with Hawkins, where he'll consistently challenge defenses vertically. Only 12.9% of Fox's attempts last season traveled 20+ yards.

I wouldn't expect that to change if he indeed gets the starting nod this weekend. I imagine it will be a pretty conservative approach in terms of deep balls, with a heavy reliance on Cam Cook and Amari Latimer on the ground.

WVU will submit an availability report Wednesday night, Thursday night, and Friday night, per usual, which will give us an idea if Hawkins will be able to give it a go on Saturday.

The Mountaineers and Cougars are scheduled to kick things off at 1 p.m. ET this Saturday. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

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