Quick Hits: Keys for Win No. 7, Emotions of UCF Win, Signing Day Looming + More
Monday afternoon, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media for his weekly press conference. He discusses last week's win, the keys for this week's matchup in Lubbock, and more.
Defensive keys to the game vs. Texas Tech
“I think the first thing is we’ve got to get aligned to their tempo. That’s where they really feast. If they can get their tempo going and that usually happens after a made first or a really positive play on first down. So we’ve got to do a nice job of getting lined up. I think P & 10, first play of the drives are going to be critical drives for us. And then we’ve got to be able to contain their run game. If they can be where they’re balanced, it’s going to be a tough day.”
Offensive keys to the game vs. Texas Tech
“It starts number one with taking care of the ball. You can’t give extra possessions. That’s number one. Number two, we’ve got to play our game. We can’t really get concerned with what they’re doing on offense. For us, it’s about first downs. We’ve got to continue to move the chains and get first downs, and those first downs will eventually lead to touchdowns.”
Improved pass defense vs UCF & if that can carry over to Texas Tech
“Well, it’s a different animal this week. UCF, they were pretty balanced coming in. I mean, they were one of the better run teams in the country, but they were balanced. They were throwing the ball at a decent clip. But it’s a different animal. You’re talking about one of the best passing offenses in the country. We were better. I thought we matched routes better, and we played the down and distance better as far as playing the chains. Very few balls caught right in front of us, that’s been something that’s plagued us this year. And I thought our underneath coverage with our linebackers and our safeties with some of the catch, throw quick game stuff was better. But it’s a different challenge this week. The ball gets out of his hand really fast. A lot of stuff off their run game - screens, perimeter screens, RPOs. The ball is out fast. And they’re a huge vertical team. It’s going to take everybody. It’s a whole different challenge.”
What Hudson Clement needs to do to become an elite receiver
“He’s taken the step of being really consistent, really played at a consistent level since the Pitt game. I say that not just in route running, but blocking and really just playing good field game, being a good football player. I think as he continues to mature, he’s going to get faster. Not just top-end fast, but off his breakpoints, that’s going to be the next step for him. He’s got really good body control, consistent hands; he wins versus man coverage because he has strength. I think the next step for him is going to be some burst. And he’s a relatively young player too; he’s just a sophomore. But I do think he’s making progress toward being one of the top wideouts in the league. I can see that in his future for sure.”
The video of him and his family standing on the field during Country Roads after beating UCF
“I was minus one. My oldest didn’t come out. She tries to stay out of (inaudible). But I was just happy for our seniors, really. I think this has been a long year, and we haven’t played as well at home. It had been a while since we actually done Country Roads at home, and that’s because we hadn’t played as well at home as we’re capable of. Not real emotions, more of probably some relief when you win in pure honesty. But I think I was more happy for our seniors in the moment. I was kind of laughing at Garrett (Greene) taking his victory laps.”
Signing day being in nine days
“I’ll be truthful, I know when it is, and I’ve spent a bunch of time on the phones and things like that, but I’m trying to live what I preach to our players, which is we’re worried about Texas Tech. There’s a bunch of things after that, but that’s what we’re locked in on. I’m aware of it. I talk to them. We had some official visitors last weekend, but the main focus is Saturday.”
