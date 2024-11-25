MAILBAG: Expected Changes, Average Football, Development Concerns + More
Even coming off of a 31-21 win over UCF, West Virginia fans are still not thrilled with the current state of Mountaineer football. There are still a lot of folks wondering if WVU will move on from head coach Neal Brown at season's end.
Let's take a look at this week's questions that fans submitted on X.
From @OldWisdom44:
Q: What player, other than Hudson Clement, has gotten consistently better under the coaching of Neal Brown?
A: There are a few. Zach Frazier, Wyatt Milum, Darius Stills, Dante Stills. Outside of that, it's hard to really pinpoint anyone. And if we're being completely honest, the guys I mentioned would have developed into who they are regardless of who coached them, in my opinion.
Jarret Deoge regressed. Garrett Greene regressed. CJ Donaldson has never taken that next step. Jahiem White took a step back. Sean Martin, I believe, didn't turn out to be the player I thought he would be.
And I could go on and on and on about all of the talented receivers that either didn't or have yet to make progress. Guys like Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, Rodney Gallagher III, Justin Robinson, and so on would have put up ridiculous numbers in a Dana Holgorsen offense. I feel like they were held back by the staff.
From @wi_thompson:
Q: Will NB or others make major changes in staff next year? It’s obvious something needs to be changed in the program, and NB will probably be back. Fans need to see something that will gather some interest for next year.
A: If Brown does indeed return, yes, there will be some adjustments made to the coaching staff, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Will it be a complete overhaul on that side? No, but I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to figure out who is probably in danger of being out of a job. Offensively, I don't think much changes staff-wise, if anything. Matt Moore, Chad Scott, and Blaine Stewart aren't going anywhere. Bilal Marshall is highly thought of as well. The others could be in question, but I wouldn't expect movement.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: How do you like our chances against Texas Tech next week and how many games do you think the basketball team will win while in the Bahamas?
A: For the Texas Tech game, I don't think it's a matchup that is in West Virginia's favor, but it should be a one-score game either way. I'll reveal my prediction on Thursday. As for the Bahamas, it's going to be pretty rough, at least Wednesday night. Gonzaga has rolled right through some of the best teams the Mountaineers have had this century, and they're as talented as usual. WVU is going to have a long night against them. Beyond that, it's hard to predict because we don't know the matchups, but it's a pretty challenging field to be a part of. They need to get at least one win in this tournament.
From @wveers4life:
Q: Are we doomed to finish 6-6 for the rest of eternity?
A: Considering they won eight in the regular season just last year, no. I get where you're coming from, but the reality is with Oklahoma and Texas now in the SEC and not scheduling two Power Four non-conference games every year, there will be much easier schedules ahead. Some years, you may get a very favorable slate, just like in 2023. But with Neal Brown at the helm, average to above-average football appears to be the ceiling.
From @Chris_Boone15:
Q: Is Neal Brown a mediocre version of Les Miles or Gus Malzahn in which he'll keep winning just enough games at just the right times to keep himself employed at a school that doesn't always have the resources to cut the cord?
A: Well, LSU had all the resources in the world to move on from Miles, so I wouldn't compare him to Les. Same thing with Malzahn when he was at Auburn. Now, Malzahn at UCF is probably more like it. However, I really don't think WVU will hold back from making a move if they truly feel like one is needed, even given the current state of the financial situation at the university. A $9 million-ish buyout isn't a big deal if you hire the right coach and you see results on the field, in the stands, and an increase in enrollment. Plus, you may be able to get some of that money to be offset by another school.
From @LesleeLTMD:
Q: Feel free not to answer, but what is your opinion on all of the ridiculous negativity that's being spread about the team in the community? Win or lose, it's about the boys putting it on the line for the state, university, and our people, am I wrong?
A: Great question. I don't view it as negativity. It comes with the territory when there is a lack of results. You are right in that it's about the team representing the fine folks of West Virginia, but the product that has been put on display for six years doesn't match the identity of the people in the state. People are frustrated, and rightfully so. I believe criticism is fair game, especially to those making millions of dollars per year. If the criticism is directed the correct way and not in a personal matter, I don't see anything wrong with it.
