Live Game Thread: WVU vs. Coastal Carolina News, Updates, & Instant Reactions
In this story:
It's gameday in Morgantown, West Virginia! We have made it, folks.
The start of a new football season is officially here, and we are here to keep you updated on all the action. Throughout the course of the day, we will be providing updates, letting you know what we see in pregame warm-ups, any injury information you need to know, and, of course, the game itself.
Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh the page to receive the updates.
Game Information
The matchup: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0)
Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network
Pregame updates
Our own Christopher Hall gets a couple of shots of the Blue Lot early this morning, and it is JAM-PACKED!
A shot from Joe Brocato of Metro News shows former West Virginia quarterback Rasheed Marshall entering the stadium with a Pat White jersey on.
LIVE GAME THREAD
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_