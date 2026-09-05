Live Game Thread: WVU vs. Coastal Carolina News, Updates, & Instant Reactions

It's gameday in Morgantown, West Virginia! We have made it, folks.

The start of a new football season is officially here, and we are here to keep you updated on all the action. Throughout the course of the day, we will be providing updates, letting you know what we see in pregame warm-ups, any injury information you need to know, and, of course, the game itself.

Be sure to bookmark this page and refresh the page to receive the updates.

Game Information

The matchup: West Virginia (0-0) vs. Coastal Carolina (0-0)

Kickoff time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network

Pregame updates

Our own Christopher Hall gets a couple of shots of the Blue Lot early this morning, and it is JAM-PACKED!

Mountaineer Madness begins pic.twitter.com/vYOMvljHog — Christopher Hall (@WVHallBilly) September 5, 2026

A shot from Joe Brocato of Metro News shows former West Virginia quarterback Rasheed Marshall entering the stadium with a Pat White jersey on.

Rasheed Marshall enters Milan Puskar Stadium wearing Pat White's No. 5 jersey: pic.twitter.com/fCVHBqLDaU — Joe Brocato (@joebrowvm) September 5, 2026

LIVE GAME THREAD

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter