Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for West Virginia vs. Texas Tech
The final week of the 2024 season is here. West Virginia will hit the road for a long trip out to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a battle of teams jostling for positioning in the Big 12 standings.
Early Sunday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia and Texas Tech will kick off at 12 p.m. EST and will be televised on FS1.
The Mountaineers became bowl-eligible with their 31-21 win over the UCF Knights on Saturday while also sending out the 21 seniors the right way.
Quarterback Garrett Greene didn't have his best performance statistically, but he made several winning plays that helped do just enough for the offense to succeed. He finished his last game at Milan Puskar Stadium, completing 13-of-21 pass attempts for 118 yards and a touchdown while adding 49 yards on the ground.
As for Texas Tech, they're coming off an old-fashioned Big 12 shootout with Oklahoma State, topping the Cowboys 56-48. Quarterback Behren Morton went 35/50 for 366 yards and four touchdowns while running back Tahj Brooks rushed for 133 yards and three scores.
Series history
West Virginia owns a 7-6 edge in the all-time series, but Texas Tech has had its way with the Mountaineers since Neal Brown arrived in 2019. Tech has won the first four meetings against Brown before falling in Morgantown last year, 20-13.
Last time they met
Speaking of that game in 2023, it was a battle of backup quarterbacks for the most part. Garrett Greene was ruled out with an ankle injury that he suffered the previous week in the Backyard Brawl.
Nicco Marchiol got the start and, at the time, wasn't quite as advanced/developed, so West Virginia had to be extremely careful with how they called the offense. Plus, the Mountaineers didn't feel great about their third-string option, making it even more challenging to open up the offense with Marchiol under center.
Marchiol had issues throwing the football, completing just 12 of his 21 pass attempts for 78 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. He did, however, lead the Mountaineers on the ground with 72 yards on 15 carries. It was a sloppy day for the offense, but they did just enough to be able to win the game.
On the other side, Texas Tech starting QB Tyler Shough fractured his fibula early on in the game, forcing now-starter Behren Morton into action. Morton had a rough go of it as well, going a measly 13-of-37 for 158 yards and a touchdown.
What's at stake
With a win, the Mountaineers will reach six wins in conference play, which would give them their best two-year stretch in the Big 12 since joining the league. A win for Texas Tech would clinch their best regular season win total since 2009.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Is Neal Brown Returning in 2025?
Mountaineer Postgame Show: WVU 31, UCF 21
What Neal Brown Said Following the Win Over UCF
West Virginia Sends Seniors Out with a Win in the Home Finale