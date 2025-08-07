Kimo Makane'ole Explains Why West Virginia and Rich Rodriguez Were the Perfect Fit
The West Virginia Mountaineers were excited to get the opportunity to sign former LSU lineman Kimo Makane'ole in the 2025 offseason. Anytime a player who has played in 19 games in the SEC comes to WVU, it is sure to grab some attention.
Makane'ole has a pretty interesting career timeline as he was an offensive lineman for his first three seasons at LSU. Then, in 2024, head coach Brian Kelly moved him to the defensive line. Makane'ole spoke to the media about why he chose to come play for the Mountaineers.
“The tempo here, I am used to it,” Makane'ole said. “I like how fast we go. Especially like with my athleticism with playing defensive line and now switching to offensive line. I feel like they all trust me to do my job and also be a leader as well.”
It seems that Makane'ole truly sees himself as an offensive lineman. He didn't seem to believe there would be an opportunity for him with the Tigers in 2025. However, he will not only get that chance with the Mountaineers but also has the potential to become a standout player in Rich Rodriguez's hard-edged offense.
Makane'ole explained he had opportunities elsewhere, but ultimately he decided to come play in Morgantown because of Rodriguez. He believes he fits very well in this system.
“I have always been an offensive lineman,” Makane'ole said. “I know I played both ways back in high school, but really I was pretty much focusing on offensive line because that is what I really wanted to focus on for my future. And also I definitely wanted to show the guys and also the coaches what I could do.”
The 6'4" redshirt senior told the media he believes he is best fit to play right guard. However, he will play wherever Rodriguez and his offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. want him to play on the offensive line. His experience playing defensive lineman in 2024 should help him as he attempts to become a dominant offensive lineman in 2025 at WVU.
