WVU’s Eligibility Case Moves Forward With Court Date Now on the Calendar
After missing the first handful of fall camp practices, four West Virginia Mountaineers took their eligibility cases to the courts to get a ruling after the NCAA put the decision on the back burner for several months.
On Tuesday, Sam C. Ehrlich reported that Judge Tom Kleeh recused himself from the case due to his support of WVU athletics, reassigning the case to Judge John Preston Bailey. This afternoon, Ehrlich posted documents of the files from the district court that show a hearing is scheduled for August 19th.
Judge Josh Preston Bailey presided over WVU men's basketball player RaeQuan Battle's case against the NCAA a couple of years ago, siding with Battle, giving him immediate eligibility. While this doesn't guarantee these four will be cleared to play, it does provide some hope.
If you look at each of their paths, the math would say they should each be afforded one more year. With the COVID year, redshirts, injuries, and time spent at the JUCO level, they should be in a good spot, although every case is not exactly the same.
RB Tye Edwards
2019 - Georgia Military Academy
2020 - Hutchinson CC (COVID)
2021 - Hutchinson CC
2022 - UTSA (3 games)
2023 - Northern Iowa
2024 - Northern Iowa
WR Jeffrey Weimer
2019 - Hartnell College
2020 - City College of San Francisco (COVID)
2021 - City College of San Francisco
2022 - UNLV
2023 - N/A
2024 - Idaho State
DL Jimmori Robinson
2019 - Dodge City CC
2020 - Monroe CC (COVID)
2021 - UTSA (Redshirted)
2022 - UTSA
2023 - UTSA
2024 - UTSA
S Justin Harrington
2018 - Bakersfield CC
2019 - Bakersfield CC
2020 - Oklahoma (COVID)
2021 - Oklahoma (Redshirted)
2022 - Oklahoma
2023 - Oklahoma (Injury)
2024 - Washington
If a decision comes on August 19th, that's still pretty deep into camp, meaning these four players (or those who do get cleared) are going to be way behind. They are not permitted to practice with the team until they get clearance. It's not ideal by any means, but it sure beats the alternative.
