Rich Rodriguez Details Where WVU Could Still Look to Add Help Through Portal
The transfer portal never sleeps. No, like, really, it never stops.
Even after over a week of fall camp in the books, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez is scanning the portal to see what's left and if there's anyone out there that can help them in 2025. They already scooped up one player, landing former Oregon State pass rusher Oluwayesi Omotosho, but they're not done.
During his press conference following Tuesday's practice, Rodriguez touched on some of the key areas they're looking at.
“There’s a bunch of guys in the portal. There’s a running back or two, an o-lineman or two that we’re looking at. I’ve told our recruiting staff, just keep looking. It’s hard to add now they’d be so far behind, but we have some concerns about depth at certain positions, and we got to make sure we’re addressing it.”
Last week, Rodriguez was not all too thrilled with the running backs, specifically on day two when he claimed only two backs went the entire practice without tapping out or going over to visit with a trainer. He admitted the next day that they're a bit banged up in that room, and with Tye Edwards still waiting on a ruling in regard to his eligibility, they're pretty thin on bodies there.
As far as the offensive line is concerned, they are now short one guy there as Tennessee transfer Ayden Bussell stepped away from the team to focus on his health. He was projected to be in contention for a backup role at one of the guard spots.
Rich Rod was asked specifically about the o-line depth on Tuesday and if he feels any better about it, and let's just say his response wasn't something you wanted to hear.
"No," he said quickly. "I don’t feel good about any depth. I don’t feel better about anything. I like my team, I just don’t feel good about where we’re at, but we’ve got time.”
Adding a player this late in the process will certainly be challenging, but you'd rather have those extra two to three players who may not be ready Week 1 than not have them and need them later in the year.
