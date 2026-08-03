MAILBAG: Eligibility Concerns, Position Battles, Lorient's Chances + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: How will the latest NCAA eligibility rule giving another year to athletes affect WVU teams this coming school year? Or are we not done with lawsuit arguments with this?

A: Those who were a part of the 2022 high school class and played four years will get a fifth year. That is assuming the Tenth Circuit doesn't overturn the ruling, which is entirely possible, although unlikely, if I had to guess. I'm afraid that lawsuits of all kinds will continue until clear rules are in place. From my understanding, those who are receiving a fifth year are not allowed to enter the transfer portal unless they entered their name back in January. I can almost guarantee there will be lawsuits around that. Basketball is the one this will impact the most because they will get two high-caliber players out of it in Brenen Lorient and Javan Buchanan. Football could get back guys like N/S Fred Perry, DL Eddie Kelly Jr., etc, but they are in a roster crunch, and also those guys need to be in decent shape or it will take them a while to make the impact they did a year ago.

Q: With the team heading into fall camp, which position battles are you watching closely, and what can the fan base expect out of those battles?

A: Center is an intriguing one to me. I get the sense that Wes King will be the guy, but I have a hard time believing that Landen Livingston will go quietly there. Right tackle, assuming that is where Kevin Brown is lined up, and Malik Agbo. From everything I've heard, Kevin Brown is a starter, but a whole month of practice could change that. Defensively, cornerback and linebacker. A bunch of bodies at both positions, but a lot of unknowns. I think he will, but it will be interesting to see if Ben Cutter can hold off others for a starting job.

Q: What do you think is the most likely start for WVU football between 3-0, 2-1, and 1-2? I can’t lie, Coastal Carolina makes me a little nervous.

A: Oooh, great question. I do understand the uneasy feelings about the season opener. Coastal isn't a powerhouse Group of Six team, but they have talent and are going to be fairly decent. Game one always causes some nerves when you're not facing an FCS because you simply have no idea what is about to happen, even the coaching staff. I'll lean toward going 3-0, though. I just can't see them actually losing to Coastal Carolina, although I do see it being closer than everyone expects.

Q: What are realistic odds that Eaglestaff or Lorient play this year?

A: I'd say 15/85 for Eaglestaff and 80/20 for Lorient — the first number representing the likelihood of returning and playing at WVU. I think the only way Eaglestaff is back in the mix is if rosters expand, and I don't expect that to happen. West Virginia has one roster spot left, and you can bet your bottom dollar they are saving that for Lorient.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.