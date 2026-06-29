MAILBAG: Filling Out Hoops Slate, Scheduling More Rivals, Eligibility Impact + More

Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.

Q: With the basketball team only having 3 games left to schedule, who do you want to see them schedule and why? I personally think we’ll schedule 1 more good team and then fill the other 2 with lower-level competition, but I wanted to get your thoughts on it.

A: I think they are done with the heavyweights, to be honest. Auburn, Kansas/UNLV, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pitt, and Wake Forest are already a firm non-conference slate. You don't want to put yourself in a big hole entering Big 12 play. I would expect the remaining games to all be low majors. As far as who exactly? No idea, but you're just trying to schedule wins.

Q: What do you think of Coach Rich saying he wants all the regional rivals back? A 3-game non-conference schedule of Pitt, VT, and Louisville would be insane.

A: Not all that surprising. I think every Mountaineer fan would share that opinion. I think it's in the hope of some future conference realignment more than a brutal non-conference schedule. There's no way Wren Baker would ever do that, nor should he. I'd be surprised if we ever see a second Power Four opponent on the schedule not named Pitt. It has to make sense for them to do it.

Q: Will WVU baseball be adding a Trajekt Sports arc pitching machine to the technology arsenal?

A: It would seem to be something that is right up their alley, wouldn't it? But to be honest, I'm not sure whether the NCAA has any rules prohibiting it because it can simulate a certain pitcher's wind-up and delivery. Great question, though. I'll have to look into it more.

Q: How might the new NCAA eligibility rules help or hurt WVU athletics?

A: Well, for starters, it should help cut back the number of transfers to some degree. At least I would think. Once your five-year clock starts, you'd better stay where you are if at all possible, or you are going to go start over somewhere else and not have a chance to get an extra year. There will always be guys who leave because they think they can get more money or play on a "bigger" stage. That's never going away. But when folks get into, "Oh, this means WVU will have X player for this many years now, which means they'll be really good," I shut that talk down immediately because every other program is saying the same thing. There's no advantage to it for WVU or others because of it. I just personally believe it helps cut back the number of departures, particularly if they stick around for the first two years of their five-year clock.

To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my post on Facebook.