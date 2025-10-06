MAILBAG: Players Who Will Leave, the O-Line Catastrophe, Bye Week Goals + More
Good Monday morning, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @Michiganeer:
Q: How many players are we losing to graduation at the end of this season?
A: By my quick count, it's 41, give or take a few if some take a redshirt/medical redshirt. It's definitely a pretty big number and probably the biggest senior class in the history of the football program, if I had to guess. I truly believe there'll be over 30 incoming freshmen before it's all said and done, so you're looking at 20-25 transfers in, depending on how many current players with eligibility bounce.
From @EddieYdaEerfan:
Q: How can we get improved line play? Technique? Hustle? Want to?
A: A lot of it, from what I see, is technique. Guys can look good throughout the practice week when they're being hammered on what to do. In the game, they typically revert to old habits, and sometimes it's just a mental miscue. I don't think it's a lack of effort by any means. They want to, but it's just not happening. I've seen a group that doesn't play with effort, and this isn't it. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but I don't see this being fixed until December, aka the transfer portal.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: What do you think the football team needs to do to help prepare them for UCF even tho they have 14 days off between now and then?
A: Taking full advantage of every rep in practice, first and foremost. Rich Rodriguez said he wasn't committing to naming a starter at quarterback, but it would be wise to rep Khalil Wilkins and Scotty Fox Jr. a ton over this stretch to get them more comfortable in the offense and even more game-ready. With Nicco Marchiol out and Jaylen Henderson banged up, there are more reps on the table than there ever have been this season for them. Secondly, it's as simple as getting healthy. The offense has been ravaged with injuries, and that's played a part in their struggles. Tye Edwards is one they really need to get back to full strength.
From @OldWisdom44:
Q: When will those in charge finally admit that our linemen are fundamentally weak through their core? Even Coach Rodriguez said our bigs got pushed all over the field in Provo.
A: They won't directly ever publicly throw players under the bus. Rich Rod will call out certain things, like he did with the goal line failure, but he won't take it that far. He'll do all that behind closed doors. They know they have major issues up front, and it's something they will address early this offseason.
From @WVinSC487:
Q: What’s next?
A: Sometimes the simplest question can be the most complex. This offense has to find some rhythm, and with that comes your identity. Through the first six games, the offense has failed to find any rhythm whatsoever, leaving them with zero identity. We've seen flashes of it over the last two weeks with Khalil Wilkins at quarterback, and perhaps the reps he and Scotty Fox get over the course of the next two weeks help find that identity.
From @MrEd315:
Q: How realistic is it to believe WVU football can squeeze out another 2-3 wins this season? Or is that a lofty expectation?
A: I don't think it's lofty at all. Two is probably more likely, and I'd look to UCF and Colorado as being the two most likely candidates. If I'm being completely honest, I don't see TCU, Arizona State, or Texas Tech as winnable games. Like, no chance at all. UCF, Houston, and Colorado are possible. Keep an eye out for my game-by-game predictions for the rest of the season, dropping either later today or tomorrow.
