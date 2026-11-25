Well, it's starting to look very much like we have seen Mike Hawkins Jr. on the football field for the last time this season. While there is still a slight chance he could play on Friday night at Utah, things are trending toward him missing the game entirely.

In the team's first availability report of the week, Hawkins was listed as "doubtful," which was expected after exiting last week's loss to Houston late in the fourth quarter. Hawkins was already dealing with a bone bruise heading into that game and reaggrevated it when he was tackled trying to get to the perimeter on a run play. He tried everything he could to get back in the game, going through his drops, practicing making cuts on the sideline, but just couldn't give it a go, wincing through some serious discomfort.

This isn't a total surprise, given what head coach Rich Rodriguez said earlier in the week.

"Mike is the one concern. I don't know if Mike can go this weekend or not. He's probably a little bit more sore than it was a week ago at this time. The issue is that we're playing on Friday instead of Saturday, so it's got a day earlier, and when you have a bone bruise like he does- a deep bone bruise- every day makes a difference."

Could we see two QBs for the Mountaineers?

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West Virginia University quarterback Jyron Hughley | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Assuming Hawkins eventually gets ruled out, Scotty Fox Jr. will get the starting nod. He has the most experience in the system, started a handful of games last season as a true freshman, and posted some solid performances in a far-from-ideal situation a year ago.

But don't be shocked if the Mountaineers roll in true freshman Jyron Hughley some. He is the most dynamic athlete in the room behind Mike Hawkins Jr., and if they need a spark in the QB run game, he can provide that. Fox is certainly capable of using his legs as well, but not to the extent that Hawkins or Hughley would.

Also, it's a great opportunity to get Hughley some tape against legitimate competition. The only appearance he's had this season was against FCS foe UT Martin, and he has improved in the two months since.

If Hawkins is out, I wouldn't expect a full two-QB system for this one. Fox will be the guy. And there's a chance Hughley doesn't play at all; there's no telling what their plan is. I just think it would be a great opportunity to get him some action, especially if things get out of hand in the second half.

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