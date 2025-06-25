Mountaineers Now

Milan Puskar Stadium Left Off EA Sports' Top 25 Toughest Places to Play List

West Virginia has to earn its way back into one of the most challenging places to play in college football.

Schuyler Callihan

In this story:

Throughout its history, Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium has been a challenging place for opponents to play. West Virginia fans get loud, a little crazy, and make the hills of West Virginia shake on third downs and in big moments.

In recent years, the atmosphere hasn't been quite the same, but then the on-field product had a lot to do with that. There were very few games where WVU had a legit shot to knock off a top team at home, but even in the early stages of those games, the stadium was rocking.

EA Sports recently released the top 25 toughest places to play for their new video game, College Football 26, and as expected, Milan Puskar Stadium is not featured. There are a few venues at the bottom of the ranking that are questionable, but until WVU gets back to being a team that takes care of business at home on a regular basis, the trip to Morgantown won't be considered among the most daunting in college football.

The Top 25 toughest places to play (according to EA Sports)

1. LSU - Tiger Stadium

2. Penn State - Beaver Stadium

3. Ohio State - Ohio Stadium

4. Georgia - Sanford Stadium

5. Alabama - Bryant-Denny Stadium

6. Clemson - Memorial Stadium

7. Florida - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

8. Oklahoma - Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

9. Oregon - Autzen Stadium

10. Michigan - Michigan Stadium

11. Texas A&M - Kyle Field

12. Tennessee - Neyland Stadium

13. Texas - Darrell K Royal Stadium

14. Florida State - Doak S. Campbell Stadium

15. Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium

16. South Carolina - Williams-Brice Stadium

17. Auburn - Jordan-Hare Stadium

18. Washington - Husky Stadium

19. Iowa - Kinnick Stadium

20. Utah - Rice-Eccles Stadium

21. Notre Dame - Notre Dame Stadium

22. NC State - Carter-Finley Stadium

23. Oklahoma State - Boone Pickens Stadium

24. Michigan State - Spartan Stadium

25. Mississippi State - Davis Wade Stadium

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Ranking Every WVU Football Position Group Ahead of the 2025 Season

A Sneak Peek at Rich Rodriguez in the New College Football 26 Video Game

Between The Eers: Why the Low Ranking for Nicco Marchiol?

Opponent, Date, and Tip Time Set for Best Virginia's First Round Matchup in TBT

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football