Milan Puskar Stadium Left Off EA Sports' Top 25 Toughest Places to Play List
Throughout its history, Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium has been a challenging place for opponents to play. West Virginia fans get loud, a little crazy, and make the hills of West Virginia shake on third downs and in big moments.
In recent years, the atmosphere hasn't been quite the same, but then the on-field product had a lot to do with that. There were very few games where WVU had a legit shot to knock off a top team at home, but even in the early stages of those games, the stadium was rocking.
EA Sports recently released the top 25 toughest places to play for their new video game, College Football 26, and as expected, Milan Puskar Stadium is not featured. There are a few venues at the bottom of the ranking that are questionable, but until WVU gets back to being a team that takes care of business at home on a regular basis, the trip to Morgantown won't be considered among the most daunting in college football.
The Top 25 toughest places to play (according to EA Sports)
1. LSU - Tiger Stadium
2. Penn State - Beaver Stadium
3. Ohio State - Ohio Stadium
4. Georgia - Sanford Stadium
5. Alabama - Bryant-Denny Stadium
6. Clemson - Memorial Stadium
7. Florida - Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
8. Oklahoma - Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
9. Oregon - Autzen Stadium
10. Michigan - Michigan Stadium
11. Texas A&M - Kyle Field
12. Tennessee - Neyland Stadium
13. Texas - Darrell K Royal Stadium
14. Florida State - Doak S. Campbell Stadium
15. Wisconsin - Camp Randall Stadium
16. South Carolina - Williams-Brice Stadium
17. Auburn - Jordan-Hare Stadium
18. Washington - Husky Stadium
19. Iowa - Kinnick Stadium
20. Utah - Rice-Eccles Stadium
21. Notre Dame - Notre Dame Stadium
22. NC State - Carter-Finley Stadium
23. Oklahoma State - Boone Pickens Stadium
24. Michigan State - Spartan Stadium
25. Mississippi State - Davis Wade Stadium
