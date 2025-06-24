A Sneak Peek at Rich Rodriguez in the New College Football 26 Video Game
Here soon, college football fans will be able to make the last stretch of the offseason fly by when EA Sports' College Football 26 video game hits the shelves on July 10th. That is, unless you pre-ordered and selected the three-day early access version, which I may or may not be guilty of.
The game made its return last summer after an 11-year hiatus due to all of the issues surrounding name, image, and likeness. EA worked hard to put together a package to take care of that issue and settled on paying athletes $600 each in addition to receiving a free copy of the game to use their name, image, and likeness.
This year, head coaches will be in the game for the first time ever. It appears that not all coaches are in the game, however, as North Carolina's Bill Belichick and Colorado's Deion Sanders are rumored not to be featured. In addition, some coordinators will be in the game as well, but there will still be a good amount of computer-generated coaches filling those spots.
On Tuesday, WVU football posted a screenshot of head coach Rich Rodriguez shaking the hand of a UCF coach (not Scott Frost) at midfield. It'll be interesting to see what Rodriguez's coaching abilities are and if he stays away from recruits in the game who post on TikTok - kidding, of course.
