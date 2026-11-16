Morgantown, WV - West Virginia appeared as if it was on track to secure bowl eligibility on Saturday with its sixth win of the season, but Kansas had other plans.

Kansas, a 3-6 team, and with just one win in Big 12 Conference action, came out with a sense of urgency and quickly took a 10-0 lead.

Then, as it has done throughout the season, the offense responded. However, the game quickly went downhill for the Mountaineers. The Jayhawks scored 20 unanswered points to take a 30-7 lead into halftime.

West Virginia struggled to generate momentum in the second half, recording a mere 19 yards of total offense in the third quarter, while Kansas was held off the board. The Jayhawks eventually found the endzone on the first play of the fourth quarter, capping a drive that started late in the third before the Mountaineers could muster up one final touchdown drive late in the game for the final score of 37-14.

After the game, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez put the blame squarely on his shoulders and the rest of the coaching staff.

“I told the team it was as poorly coached as can be. I mean, on offense, poorly coached, defense poorly coached,” he said.

West Virginia had won two of its previous three games and was coming off a strong performance against defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech. The Mountaineers nearly pulled off the road upset last week, and it appeared the team was beginning to turn a corner, especially after holding the Red Raiders to 10 second half points.

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“I thought we had a decent week [of practice] but give them (Kansas) credit,” Rodriguez added. “We got a lot of work to do, but I think our players are resilient. I know we’re not going to let this game define us or define our season, but we've got obviously a lot of things to fix in a hurry.”

“The staff failed our players, failed our program tonight,” Rodriguez later added.

“They (Kansas) did a different scheme than they had shown, but it's not something that we haven't seen as coaches. It was a completely different deal than what they have shown before but give them credit. It was good and after the first couple series, we kind of knew it.”

The offense finished the game well below its season averages, and Rodriguez provided one example of the many issues that occurred Saturday evening.

“We would have maybe the five-man protection in, and they had a six-man blitz, and we knew one guy was coming free, but you can't let two guys come free. And so, it was just, like I said, I got to watch the film. There was a multitude of errors that start with our coaching.”

West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley has been I the crosshairs of Mountaineer fans. The unit is ranked last in nearly every defensive statistical category and Rodriguez was asked whether the coaching staff would be evaluated.

“The staff gets evaluated, myself included, on every game, good or bad,” Rodriguez said. “I'm not one to shy away from telling the staff, good or bad, exactly where they're at. I'm not one to kind of sit back and then, ‘okay, I'll tell you at the end of the year what's going on.’

“After the Coastal Carolina game, we had a staff meeting an hour after the game because I was upset and vented then. So, it's not like our issues have not been addressed or talked about. But it is very frustrating, to your point, that we continue to have some of the same problems.”

West Virginia will have another opportunity to become bowl eligible in the final home game of the season Saturday against Houston. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on TNT and TruTV and streamed on HBO Max.