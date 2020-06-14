MountaineerMaven
Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

Schuyler Callihan

How Has West Virginia Fared Since Joining the Big 12?

The Mountaineers have played eight seasons of football in the Big 12 conference. We give a complete breakdown of head to head matchups, point differential, and record home vs away.

POLL: If Permitted, Will You Be Attending WVU Games This Fall?

The pandemic has caused many folks around the world major concern about attending large gatherings. With the college football season just around the corner, we ask the fan base whether or not they will attend games in the midst of the pandemic.

Rod Thorn Inducted Into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame

Legendary West Virginia basketball star Rod Thorn finally got the call that he was inducted into the Southern Conference Hall of Fame. A long, overdue honor for such a prestigious figure in the game.

Where Are the Mountaineers in the NFL and How Much Do They Make?

We give a full breakdown of where all former 29 Mountaineers will be playing in the NFL in 2020 and what their contract situations look like moving forward.

Walk-Ons Who Could Surprise in 2020

With West Virginia having a rich history of walk-ons, we take a peek at which walk-ons could make a big impact this upcoming season for the Mountaineers.

