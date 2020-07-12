Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

West Virginia's September 19 Matchup with Maryland Canceled

The Big 10 Conference has decided to go to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 football season, which eliminates the West Virginia-Maryland game scheduled for September 19th at Mountaineer Field.

Orioles Announce John Means as Opening Day Starter

John Means becomes the first West Virginia alumni to be named a team's Opening Day starting pitcher in the MLB. Means made an appearance in the All-Star game a year ago and finished the season with a 12-11 record on 27 starts, a 3.60 ERA and was second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Postpones Team Workouts

The West Virginia Athletics Communications Department announced that the Women's basketball team postponed their summer workouts due to six players testing positive for COVID-19. Players that tested negative can resume workouts on July 20th, 14 days after the initial start date of July 6.

Shea Campbell Heads to the Sunshine State for Final Year of Eligibility

Morgantown, WV native Shea Campbell has officially transferred to the University of West Florida, the home of the 2019 NCAA Division II National Champions. Campbell walked onto the West Virginia Football program in 2015 before earning a scholarship as a redshirt junior in 2018 where he was quickly working his way up the depth chart within the linebacking core.

INSIDE SCOOP: What is WVU Getting in Maryland Transfer Bryce Brand?

Maryland Insider Ahmed Ghafir provides insight on West Virginia's newest addition to the defense, Bryce Brand.

