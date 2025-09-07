Mountaineer Postgame Show: Ohio 17, West Virginia 10
The table was set for the West Virginia Mountaineers to have one big party next weekend for the Backyard Brawl, and while there will still be excitement around the game, the mood has certainly dampened following today's 17-10 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.
WVU couldn't find any rhythm offensively and played behind the chains for the majority of the day when they actually had the ball. Ohio dominated the time of possession, controlling the ball for 40 minutes as opposed to West Virginia's 16 minutes. Folks, that's one minute past a full quarter of football. When you can't sustain drives, you have zero chance.
Heading into the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia has some serious issues to sort out at quarterback. Is Nicco Marchiol still the guy moving forward? Does Jaylen Henderson take a step and take over? What about Max Brown, Scotty Fox, or Khalil Wilkins? Something has to change at the quarterback spot, especially if Jahiem White is out for an extended period of time. Leaving Marchiol in for 100% of the reps is not going to work. Yes, he's a willing runner, but he doesn't have the speed to extend plays or make something happen if things are covered up in the back end.
On this evening's episode of the Mountaineer Postgame Show, Eugene Napoleon and I discuss the quarterback situation, Jahiem White's injury, the defense's performance, and other glaring concerns from today's game.
I'll be back tomorrow morning bright and early with a new episode of Between The Eers, further breaking down what I saw in today's game as the page turns to Pitt.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
