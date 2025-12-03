Memphis Running Back Christopher Talley Officially Signs with WVU

Another running back is set to join the West Virginia backfield as Christopher Talley has inked with the Mountaineers.

RB Christopher Talley's Recruiting Profile

Height: 5'9" Weight: 175

Hometown: Memphis, TN

High School: Whitehaven

Other offers: Arkansas, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis, Pitt.

Scouting Report

Speed, speed, speed, and more speed. What is most impressive is how he can make a sudden change of direction and not show any signs of deceleration. The key for defenses is going to be to funnel him inside the tackles, where they can clog up running lanes, because once he gets out into open space, it's pretty much game over. He wasn't heavily involved in the pass game, so it's a little tough to judge how well he catches it, but assuming he's capable, as most backs are, he can be a real weapon in the screen and underneath game. Despite his size, he does have good contact balance. It's not as easy as laying a shoulder into him, and he's going to the ground. Not a power back by any means, but can rip through some tackles thanks to his speed.

Projected Playing Time

Right away. What does that look like? Limited touches at running back, but some involvement in special teams. He's too good an athlete to be sitting on the sideline, despite being a true freshman. I'm not going to put a cap on his ceiling in year one, but it wouldn't shock me in the slightest if they give him 20-30 carries. With Jahiem White and Diore Hubbard returning, plus the other backs they're bringing in, there won't be a ton of touches available, but he should get some. Beyond 2026, I could see him being a key piece in this offense.

