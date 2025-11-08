Mountaineer Postgame Show: West Virginia 29, Colorado 22
West Virginia improved to 4-6 on the year after defeating Colorado by a 29-22 score, marking the first time this season the Mountaineers have strung together Ws.
Today on the Mountaineer Postgame Show, we discuss...
The true freshman battle
Julian Lewis looked really good in his first career start for Colorado, finishing just one yard shy of a 300-yard performance. He did a good job of keeping plays alive with his feet and hitting some big-time throws in the passing game. Scotty Fox Jr. had a clean first half, completing 9/13 passes, including a 69-yarder on the wheel route to running back Diore Hubbard. He tossed back-to-back interceptions in the second half, but bounced back and finished the game going five for his last eight for 32 yards.
Lack of a run game
Colorado's run defense ranked 132 nationally coming into this game, but the Mountaineers were never able to truly uncork anything on the ground, averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Kimo Makane'ole getting the start at right guard was an interesting decision after Walter Young Bear played decently in that spot a week ago in Houston.
Defensive play
West Virginia's defense came through with some big stops, negative plays, and a turnover, but still gave up way too many explosive plays for defensive coordinator Zac Alley's liking. Omarion Miller is one heck of a player and is going to make his fair share of plays, but there were a few times where WVU passed things off poorly or didn't reach their mark in zone coverage.
