11 Players Officially Ruled Out for West Virginia’s Matchup With Colorado
West Virginia and Colorado not only have an identical 3-6 (1-5) record heading into today's contest, but they each have injury reports that resemble the length of a seven-year-old's Christmas list.
WVU has eleven players ruled out for this game, including running back Clay Ash, who was downgraded from doubtful to out last night. Colorado's latest update has offensive lineman Larry Johnson III now out and a couple of others still listed as doubtful.
Friday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, RB Clay Ash, RB Tyler Jacklich, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, LB Ashton Woods, S Julien Horton, S Jordan Walker
Colorado
OUT: WR Hykeem Williams, OL Larry Johnson III, DL Amari McNeill, DL Christian Hudson, CB Makari Vickers
OUT 1ST HALF: S Tawfiq Byard
DOUBTFUL: RB Simeon Price, CB DJ McKinney
QUESTIONABLE: OL Jordan Seaton
My two cents
For the first time in several weeks, West Virginia will have more than two scholarship quarterbacks available, and it couldn't come at a better time. Colorado has one of the worst rushing defenses in all of college football, and with Khalil Wilkins and Max Brown both suiting up, Rich Rodriguez will be able to run Scotty Fox as much as he wants, knowing he has reliable options to turn to if an injury were to occur. Still, Rodriguez will be smart with his young quarterback and not run him into the ground, but he can call more plays where the QB running is an option. With just two backs with experience suiting up, Rich Rod could rotate Wilkins in here and there if he absolutely has to.
The Mountaineers and Buffaloes will get the action started at 12 p.m. ET on TNT/HBO MAX. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Orlando and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia’s Fight Proves Rich Rodriguez is Building Something Real
Major Recruiting Weekend Ahead for West Virginia — Here’s Who Will Be There
WVU Battling Four Big 12 Schools for Tight End Who Spent Time in Chargers Minicamp
West Virginia Drops Uniform Set for Military Appreciation Game vs. Colorado
Phil Steele Breaks Down What He Expects Between WVU-Colorado, Makes Prediction