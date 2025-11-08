Mountaineers Now

Stanford Steve Makes Strong Prediction for WVU-Colorado on College GameDay

The ESPN personality liked what he saw last week from the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; College football betting analyst Steve Coughlin on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; College football betting analyst Steve Coughlin on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
Later this afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Colorado Buffaloes will square off in Morgantown in what will be a postseason elimination game. Obviously, this season hasn't gone the way Rich Rodriguez or Deion Sanders would have liked, but catching fire late and making a bowl game is still on the table, for now.

This morning on ESPN's College GameDay, Steve Coughlin, also known as "Stanford Steve," had this game on his big board of bets for today's slate and revealed a very confident pick.

"Feels like these teams are going in opposite directions. I love what I saw from West Virginia. Nobody had that, going to Houston and winning. West Virginia. Big day in Morgantown. Covers the number."

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites, making this just the third time this season they entered as a favorite. The other two games were, of course, Robert Morris and Ohio.

Colorado searching for answers

For a moment, there was a belief that the Buffs would turn things around after taking down Iowa State. Unfortunately for them, the bye week came at the wrong time, and they have been blown out in the two games since, dropping to Utah 53-7 and to Arizona last week 52-17. Coach Prime is making a change at quarterback, going to the true freshman JuJu Lewis.

West Virginia looking to build on strong two weeks

Two weeks ago, the Mountaineers put up a valiant effort against TCU but fell just short, 23-17. Last week, they proved that it wasn't just a one-off or some anomaly. They went on the road and punched No. 22 Houston in the mouth, taking a quick 14-0 lead and ultimately won the game, 45-35. True freshman Scotty Fox Jr. has played clean football and has not registered a single turnover-worthy play in those two games against TCU and Houston.

