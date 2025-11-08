Major Recruiting Weekend Ahead for West Virginia — Here’s Who Will Be There
West Virginia's biggest recruiting weekend of the year was the week of the Backyard Brawl, which was extremely successful thanks to an amazing environment and a thrilling overtime win over a heated rival.
Topping that is going to be extremely difficult to do, but this weekend has a chance to be a strong one for WVU on the recruiting trail with a number of visitors set to be on hand, stemming from the 2026, 2027, and 2028 recruiting classes.
While the majority of recruits in town are undecided, there are two who are committed elsewhere and are considering a potential flip to the Mountaineers.
Here is the full list of confirmed visitors.
2026
*QB Jyron Hughley (West Palm Beach, FL)
*TE Sam Hamilton (Cincinnati, OH)
*OL Lamarcus Dillard (Baltimore, MD)
*OL Rhett Morris (Ramsey, NJ)
EDGE Jalen Anderson (Pearl River C.C.)
DL JD Hill (Mission Viejo, CA)
DL Kamdon Gillespie (Mooresville, NC)
DL Carnell Jackson (Auburn, AL)
LB Jordan Avinger (Orangeburg, SC) - Arkansas decommit
LB Terry Wiggins (Coatesville, PA) - Penn State commit
CB Makhi Boone (Lakewood, OH) - Miami (OH) commit
S Tayten Duncan (Mustang, OK)
S Damonte Tabb (Alabaster, AL)
2027
RB Terrion Thomas (Knoxville, TN)
WR Vermont Carmack (Greensboro, NC)
OT Dominic Black (New Madison, OH)
OT Caleb Johnson (Noblesville, IN)
OL Gabe Price (Bogart, GA)
LB Baum Hogge (Williamsburg, VA)
LB Xavier Smith (Greenburg, PA)
ATH DJ Davis (Middletown, DE)
ATH Cameren Jenko (Belle Vernon, PA)
2028
OL Daven Reed (Roanoke, VA)
CB Deonte Flemings (Erie, PA)
ATH Cartae Ligon (Chillicothe, OH)
With the early signing period beginning on December 3rd, teams are having to cram in official visits during the season as opposed to immediately after the regular season and during the weeks of bowl prep. WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has said numerous times that he expects to sign somewhere in the ballpark of 35 high school recruits and then a dozen or so transfer portal guys.
West Virginia and Colorado will kick the action off at 12 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. You can also stream the game on HBO Max.
