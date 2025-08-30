The Prodigal Son Returns: Rich Rodriguez Set for Official Return to WVU Football 18 Years Later
It's hard to believe, folks, but it's finally here. The prodigal son makes his official return to the West Virginia sidelines this afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Eighteen years ago, Mountaineer fans were gut-punched with one of the most devastating losses in program history, falling to a then 3-8 Pitt team, 13-9. For the first time in a long time, it felt like West Virginia had a team that was deserving of being in the national championship and one that could finally get the job done for the 1.8 million West Virginians.
As if that loss wasn't enough, the program would watch Rich Rodriguez walk out the door and head to Michigan. You know that saying, "Don't kick me while I'm down"? That applies here. It's one thing to lose a game that keeps you out of the national championship. It's another to watch someone who fans loved and adored, someone who was born and raised in the state, went to school at WVU, and played for the Mountaineers leave.
It wasn't all on Rodriguez, though. As bad as the breakup was, there were things that weren't explained following his departure that led to an onslaught of hate from Mountaineer fans. The administration at the time just wasn't willing to put forth the effort to keep WVU football in the national spotlight. They weren't willing to add a couple of more practice fields, more money for Rodriguez's assistants, more resources into the weight room and recovery, just to name a few of the basic things.
Rodriguez wasn't asking for unreasonable things. It could have been done. That regime just didn't see the importance of it and basically put Rich Rod in a spot where he felt like he had to leave. As he's explained several times since returning, he wishes he had held a press conference following his departure in 2007 to explain his side of the story. His lawyers and the University of Michigan told him not to speak on the matter, so he didn't.
Years went by, and while WVU had some success under Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, they were never able to reach the heights that Rodriguez or Don Nehlen took the Mountaineers to. After the worst six-year stretch in program history, WVU athletic director Wren Baker made the bold call to bring Rich Rod home, knowing it would be viewed as controversial. The unthinkable happened. He's back.
Nostalgia has been rushing through the veins of Mountaineer fans since the moment he was named the head coach. From his return alone to the hires of Pat White and Noel Devine to the glossy blue helmets coming back, all feels right in the world of West Virginia football, and Saturday afternoon, the wait will be over. Rich Rod 2.0 will have begun.
"Yeah, it'll be a little surreal like it was for the opening press conference," Rodriguez said earlier this week when asked if he'll allow himself an emotional moment to take everything in. "I don't want it to be about me or new coaches or whatever. I want it to be about West Virginia. But I'm grateful for the opportunity to be back here. I'm grateful for all the people on the staff. The fans, I mean, they've been unreal. It's been phenomenal to be back and have everybody's support for the program and for what we're trying to build here. But once we get on the field — did we win the toss? Where are we starting with and going from there?"
He may or may not show emotions before or during the game, but after the Mountaineers likely take down Robert Morris and the voice of John Denver is echoing throughout the mountains, some tears will be shed.
Following the spring game, Rodriguez was a little emotional during the singing of Country Roads. For the first time in nearly two decades, he felt welcomed by the people he grew up with. He felt loved again by those very people who hated him. He felt at home.
“I told the players afterward, this is personal to me. This whole thing is. Played here, coached here. I think our guys understand that. There’s nothing better than a winning locker room and there’s nothing better than winning and playing Country Roads.”
