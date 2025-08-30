The History of Lee Corso’s WVU Picks: Four Games, Four Brutal Losses
West Virginia has not had much luck when the iconic Lee Corso has picked a game they are featured in on College GameDay. Four times, the Mountaineers have been part of the featured matchup on the popular college football show. All four times, WVU has walked away with a brutal loss.
Corso Picks LSU to Beat WVU In Morgantown
In October of the 2011 season, the Mountaineers were hosting their first-ever College GameDay. It was a frenzy of a crowd, and the atmosphere was wild. The second-best team in the country was coming to Morgantown in the LSU Tigers to face a 16th-ranked WVU team. Corso picked the Tigers to win, and he was right. WVU lost that game 47-21.
Corso Picks TCU to Defeat the Mountaineers at Home
In November of the 2014 season, Corso was making his 250th headgear selection. He picked TCU to defeat the Mountaineers, but not without rallying up the crowd first. Corso teased the home crowd by singing Country Roads. He detailed how much he loves that song and how much he loves West Virginia. He even joked that if they had a bigger airport, he would live here. Despite all of that, he picked against WVU and was right again. WVU would go on to lose that game 31-30 in heartbreaking fashion. The Mountaineers led 30-28 but couldn't run out the rest of the clock. Trevone Boykin hit a big pass on the ensuing drive and set up Jaden Oberkrom for a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Corso Picks TCU Again Over West Virginia
No. 8 TCU hosted GameDay in 2017 against a surging West Virginia team led by the prolific passing attack headed by Will Grier. The 23rd-ranked Mountaineers had won three straight games following the season-opening neutral field loss to Virginia Tech. David Sills V getting called for pass interference where his jersey was getting yanked and pulled remains one of the biggest officiating blunders in WVU history. That call really impacted the game. Corso picked TCU and benefited from that call.
Corso Takes Pitt To Beat WVU In 2022 Backyard Brawl
The final time Corso picked against WVU when they were a feature on the show was in 2022 against Pitt. The Mountaineers lost again in heartbreaking fashion, losing 38-31. The decision to punt on 4th and short and a wide-open Bryce Ford-Wheaton having a pass bounce off of him for a pick-six played a part in the result. The loss still stings Mountaineer faithful to this day.
Corso is a college football icon and has been on GameDay since the debut in the 1987 season. He will be making his final appearance on Saturday at Ohio State. WVU never got the chance to break the Corso Curse. The 90-year-old will forever leave his impact on the game of college football.
