Booming Leg Heads to Morgantown as WVU Lands Top Transfer Punter

The West Virginia University football program added its first specialist of the NCAA Transfer Portal window with the commitment of Colorado State punter Bryan Hansen, according to Cody Nagel of CBS Sports.

Hansen put together one of the most productive punting seasons in the country last fall. His 47.9 yards per punt average ranked third nationally, as he totaled 57 punts on the season. Of those, 23 traveled 50 yards or more, including five punts of 60-plus yards. He also recorded a career-long punt of 67 yards.

During the 2024 season, Hansen appeared in all 13 games for the Colorado State Rams, serving as the primary kickoff specialist while also handling punting duties. He recorded 62 kickoffs with 28 touchbacks and added nine punts for a 41.1-yard average, placing five inside the 20-yard line with two traveling more than 50 yards.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Hansen handled the majority of kickoff duties after the opening three games of the season, finishing the year with 45 kickoffs and 27 touchbacks.

The Colleyville, Texas, native began his collegiate career as a walk-on and made his lone appearance as a true freshman in 2023 on a special teams snap against Air Force before redshirting.

Hansen has one more year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.

