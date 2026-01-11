WVU Secures Third Specialist of Portal Window with WKU Kicker Addition

The West Virginia University football program added another leg to its special teams unit Sunday afternoon, signing Western Kentucky transfer kicker Jack Cassidy. The addition marks the Mountaineers’ third specialist commitment of the NCAA Transfer Portal window, joining Colorado State transfer Byran Hansen and Alabama transfer Peter Notaro.

Cassidy primarily handled kickoff duties for the Hilltoppers last season, producing touchbacks on 51 of his 72 kickoffs. He also saw limited field-goal action but was flawless when called upon, converting all three of his attempts, including makes from 55, 53, and 41 yards.

A native of Northern Ireland, Cassidy began his collegiate career overseas at the University of Ulster before making the move to the FBS level. His performance and raw leg strength earned national attention, as he was rated a five-star transfer and the No. 13 available kicker post-signing day by Kohl's Kicking Camps. The organization also tabbed him as a five-star punter and the No. 10 available prospect at the position.

Cassidy showcased his elite kickoff ability at the Kohl’s Spring Ranking Event, where he recorded the longest kickoffs in attendance, including two blasts that traveled more than 85 yards with 3.9 seconds or more of hang time. He tied for fifth in field-goal kicking at the event and further demonstrated his versatility as a combo specialist, averaging 47 yards in the air as a rollout-style punter.

Cassidy has one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis (LSU), WR Prince Strachan (USC), WR John Neider (UConn), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), OL Cameron Griffin (Jacksonville State), OL Carsten Casady (UCONN), OL Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State), OL Wes King (Wyoming), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), EDGE Harper Holloman (Western Kentucky), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Chams Diagne (Georgia State), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis), P/K Bryan Hansen (Colorado State), K Peter Notaro (Alabama), K Jack Cassidy.

