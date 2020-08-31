SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeBetween The EERSFootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers March for Unity, Equality, and Change

Christopher Hall

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, which was recently assembled by West Virginia University Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President Shane Lyons, organized a march from the WVU Coliseum to the REC Center Sunday afternoon.

The march was for “equality, unity, and change” with the event featuring athletes, coaches, and administrators from across all the West Virginia athletic departments.

The peaceful protest comes in the wake of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by Kenosha, Wisc., police officer Rusten Sheskey on Sunday, Aug. 23, which left him paralyzed.

On Saturday, Mountaineer redshirt senior receiver TJ Simmons made a statement surrounding the recent events on behalf of the football program following the team's second scrimmage.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jacob Blake and his family,” said Simmons. “We want change in this world, and WVU Football team is one team who’s promoting change, and we’re trying to figure out things to push for change in this country.”

Several football programs around the country opted to miss practice late last week to highlight the injustices taking place around the country. Meanwhile, the Mountaineers chose to organize and participate in the march on their own time.

It's not the first time West Virginia University athletes came together for the same common cause. Following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minn., police officer Derek Chauvin, players and coaches joined a peaceful protest in Morgantown back in early June. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Addition of Tony Fields Gives Neal Brown Flexibility at Linebacker

West Virginia University Football finds depth and versatility at linebacker with the addition of Tony Fields II

Christopher Hall

West Virginia's CFP Title Odds Updated

The Mountaineers are a long shot to win the College Football Playoff

Schuyler Callihan

The 3 Biggest Camp Battles to Watch on Offense

West Virginia's offense has some heated position battles taking place during fall camp

Schuyler Callihan

Former WVU Slugger Ryan McBroom is One of the Hottest Hitters in MLB

Another Mountaineer is dominating the show

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

Welcome to Area 304 +

Welcome to Area 304+, brought to you by Sports Illustrated and Maven.

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Maven Stories of the Week

West Virginia football stories of the week

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Recaps 2nd Scrimmage & Mentions Top Performers

The West Virginia University Mountaineer football team held their second scrimmage during fall camp Saturday afternoon and HC Neal Brown breaks down the good and the bad

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

3 Shocking and 3 Not so Shocking Takeaways of WVU's Initial Depth Chart

Breaking down the Mountaineers' preseason depth chart

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

PODCAST: Is WVU a Sleeper to Win the Big 12? QB Talk + More

Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall talk West Virginia football

Schuyler Callihan