Backyard Brawl and Program Prominence Belong to WVU in the Modern Era
This Saturday, it will be the final time West Virginia and Pitt meet on the gridiron until 2029, and if there's one thing both fan bases can agree on, it's that both sides completely botched the continuation of the Backyard Brawl.
In last year's edition of the rivalry, Pitt once again took advantage of the Mountaineers being unable to put the game away. WVU had a 10-point lead with three minutes and change left, but couldn't run the clock out, blowing another win in the Brawl, much like they did in 2022 in Pittsburgh.
In the early days of this rivalry, the Panthers dominated. And I'm talking a long, long time ago. In the modern era (many peg it as the 1950s/60s), WVU has had the upper hand, and the closer you get to present day, the more it's tilted in West Virginia's favor. Not only has WVU been better head-to-head, but they've also been the more successful program.
Backyard Brawl Recent History
WVU vs. Pitt since 1963: 26-24-2
WVU vs. Pitt last 51 years (1974): 20-19-2
WVU vs. Pitt since 1988: 17-9-1
WVU vs. Pitt since 2000: 8-6
WVU's last 10 home games vs. Pitt: 7-3
Since That Night in 2007
WEST VIRGINIA:
- Three BCS/NY6 bowl wins
- Fiesta Bowl win over No. 3 Oklahoma
- Orange Bowl 70-point record vs. Clemson
- Six seasons of nine or more wins
- Four Top 15 NFL Draft picks
- Two Group of Five regular season losses (East Carolina in 2008, Ohio in 2025)
- Zero FCS losses
- Fifteen weeks spent in the top 10 of the AP Poll
PITT:
- 0 BCS/NY6 bowl wins
- The 2022 Sun Bowl is the biggest bowl win
- Three seasons of nine or more wins
- One Top 15 NFL Draft pick
- Seven Group of Five losses (Bowling Green, SMU, Utah, Akron, Houston, UCF, Western Michigan)
- One FCS loss (Youngstown State in 2012)
- Three weeks in the Top 10 of AP Poll (Lost to WVU in 2009 and haven't returned to the top 10 since)
Backyard Brawl Results (Since 1988)
2023: West Virginia 17, Pitt 6
2022: Pitt 38, West Virginia 31
2011: West Virginia 21, Pitt 20
2010: West Virginia 35, Pitt 10
2009: West Virginia 19, Pitt 16
2008: Pitt 19, West Virginia 15
2007: Pitt 13, West Virginia 9
2006: West Virginia 45, Pitt 27
2005: West Virginia 45, Pitt 13
2004: Pitt 16, West Virginia 13
2003: West Virginia 52, Pitt 31
2002: West Virginia 24, Pitt 17
2001: Pitt 23, West Virginia 17
2000: Pitt 38, West Virginia 28
1999: West Virginia 52, Pitt 21
1998: West Virginia 52, Pitt 14
1997: Pitt 41, West Virginia 38
1996: West Virginia 34, Pitt 0
1995: West Virginia 21, Pitt 0
1994: West Virginia 47, Pitt 41
1993: West Virginia 42, Pitt 21
1992: West Virginia 44, Pitt 6
1991: Pitt 34, West Virginia 3
1990: West Virginia 38, Pitt 24
1989: West Virginia 31, Pitt 31
1988: West Virginia 31, Pitt 10
