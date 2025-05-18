Neal Brown's Luxurious 3.6 Million Dollar Morgantown Home Hits the Market
Neal Brown's bags have been packed, and now, he and his family are finally ready to sell their luxurious Morgantown home.
Two days ago, Brown's home was listed on Zillow for $3,695,000. The home was built in 2012 and has tons of space - 11,289 square feet to be exact - with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The house sits on a 2.78-acre plot on the lake.
The description of the home on Zillow:
This beautiful creation features a striking custom limestone exterior and soaring 20-foot ceilings. A grand iron circular staircase anchors the dramatic entry, while expansive living and entertaining spaces flow seamlessly throughout. The 3177 sq.ft. entertainment area includes a full wet bar, perfect for hosting on a grand scale. Exit out from the main living space into a private outdoor oasis with a saltwater pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen and multiple terraces. A 4-car garage completes this exceptional lakefront retreat.
Brown was fired as the head coach of West Virginia shortly after the 2024 season. During his six years on the job, he compiled a record of 37-35 and won two of three bowl games. WVU never reached the AP Top 25 under his leadership and had four losing seasons, which can be considered among the worst six-year stretches in program history.
Since moving on from WVU, Brown turned down a couple of head coaching opportunities at Group of Five schools and was hired at Texas to serve as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Steve Sarkisian.
