New-Look Oklahoma State Heads to Morgantown for Saturday Night Showdown

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-0) welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) to Mountaineer Field for a Saturday night showdown. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on FS1.

After 21 seasons of Mike Gundy heading up the program, Eric Moss is in his first season at the helm after spending three years at North Texas, where he guided the program to a school-record 12 wins and its first appearance in the top 25 since 1959.

Moss has 91 newcomers to begin his tenure at Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris sings the alma mater following the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and Murray State Racers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys lost their season opener at Tulsa before bouncing back with a shocking 39-31 win over then-No. 6 Oregon, snapping a 12-game losing streak. Last week, OSU hammered Murray State, 59-0, and a win in Morgantown would mark the program’s first winning streak since 2024.

Morris, who played under Mike Leach at Texas Tech, runs a form of the Air Raid offense.

The Cowboys’ signal caller, Drew Mestemaker, followed Morris to Stillwater after leading the country in passing yards (4,379), passing yards per game (312.8), total offense (4,468) and yards per pass attempt (9.46), while his 34 touchdown passes ranked second nationally as he led North Texas to its historic season.

The redshirt sophomore has surpassed the 300-yard mark through the air in each of the last two games, while tossing seven touchdowns.

Oklahoma State 's Justin Bowick (0) tries to get by Murray State's Amari McGill (25) in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and Murray State Racers at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Redshirt senior Justin Bowick is the leading receiver with team highs of 16 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns, already bettering his total at Illinois a season ago in 12 games.

Wyatt Young also accompanied Morris to Oklahoma State. He’s second on the team with 14 receptions for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive line is comprised of multiple North Texas transfers, including a Kansas transfer who began is career with the Mean Green, and Michigan State transfer – a group that averages 312.8 pounds within the two-deep.

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins (24) rushed in the first half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Oregon Ducks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Sept., 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Spearheading the rushing attack is sophomore Caleb Hawkins. The North Texas transfer set the FBS freshman record with 29 total touchdowns in 2025. Through three games this season, he’s ran for a team-best 261 yards on 52 carries.

Skylar Cassity also joined Morris in Stillwater. In what’s become the standard in modern football, Cassity will show multiple fronts and coverages.

Redshirt sophomore SAM linebacker Ethan Wesloski leads the team with 19 tackles with a pass deflection and was in on a sack, and redshirt senior MIKE linebacker Tate Romney is second on the team with 17 tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Three defensive ends, redshirt junior defensive end Keviyan Huddleston, redshirt senior Jaleel Johnson, and redshirt senior Malik Charles, lead the defense with a sack apiece.

Cornerback LaDainian Fields and Charles are tied for the team lead for interceptions at one apiece. Meanwhile, senior free safety Mose Phillips III and Fields each have a team-high two pass breakups.

Oklahoma State leads the all-time series record,10-6, and the Cowboys currently hold a five-game winning streak in Morgantown.