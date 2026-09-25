Best College Football Picks and Predictions Today for Week 4 (Bet the UNDER in Clemson vs. California)

The full slate of the Week 4 college football season is tomorrow, but we have some Friday night lights to watch and bet on as an appetizer tonight.

There are five games set to take place tonight, including the defending National Champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, who will host the Northwestern Wildcats. I have bets locked in for three of the five games, so let's dive into them.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Navy -7 (-110) vs. UAB

Northwestern +21 (-112) vs. Indiana

Clemson vs. California UNDER 50 (-110)

Navy vs. UAB Best Bet

As we all know by now, beating a service academy team is all about being able to stop the run. Unfortunately, the UAB Blazers have struggled in that area to begin the season. They rank 95th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.7 yards per rush.

UAB has already had some surprisingly bad performances to begin the year, including losing 21-14 to Louisiana last week while getting outgained 335 yards to 218. Navy should be able to cruise past them in this American Conference showdown.

Pick: Navy -7 (-110)

Northwestern vs. Indiana Best Bet

I'm going to take the points with Northwestern in this spot. I think Indiana may be a touch overrated in the betting market this week, coming off three big wins against non-power conference teams. The Wildcats have at least faced a power conference team in Colorado, and they exceeded expectations, winning by 34 points.

The Wildcats' defense has looked solid as well, allowing just 5.8 yards per play this season.

Indiana should win relatively sweat-free, but 21 points is a lot to ask, even for the defending champs. Give me the points with the Wildcats.

Pick: Northwestern +21 (-112)

Clemson vs. California Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and lock in the UNDER 50.5.

Clemson is 111th in the country in yards per play, averaging only 4.5 yards per snap. California has been even worse, ranking 120th in yards per play at 4.4. Let's also look at some early results between these two squads. The Tigers scored only 10 points against LSU in Week 1 and then 22 points against Georgia Southern in Week 2. The Golden Bears have also struggled to score, putting up just 24 points against UCLA and 21 points against Syracuse.

Meanwhile, both defenses have been solid, especially Clemson's. Led by the likes of Will Heldt and Sammy Brown, they have allowed just 6.3 yards per play.

Let's root for defense and bet the UNDER in this ACC showdown.

Pick: UNDER 50 (-110)

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