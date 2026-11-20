Morgantown, WV – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 2-5) host the No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-3, 4-3) Saturday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on TNT and TruTV and streamed on HBO Max.

Wille Fritz is in his third season at the helm in Houston. Fritz engineered the largest single-season turnaround in the country from 2024 to 2025, winning 10 games in year after winning four games in his first season.

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz speaks with a referee during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston was contending for a Big 12 Championship appearances until a puzzling loss at Colorado last week for the Cougars’ third conference loss of the season.

“Unfortunately, we did not play very good,” stated Fritz. “Give credit to Colorado. They played a good ball game.

"There were some points in there during the game when we played well. I thought offensively we had a really bad third quarter.

“Poor job finishing out the first half. It's my fault. I wanted to be aggressive and go after it, and we ended up giving up a score late in that first half.

“We had some missed assignments defensively, some long runs, and a big throwing catch on a blitz situation. But there were some times we played well defensively, particularly in the first quarter.

We started the game off real well, but you've got to finish each and every game that you play. There's going to be highs and lows during a game, and unfortunately, we had too many lows.

“Like I told the guys, we've got to move on to the next game. West Virginia has had some really good ball games this season. Obviously, a couple of weeks ago, they had a shootout with Texas Tech, and we just need to play better.

“We need to worry about ourselves, get lined up properly defensively, and make sure we're assignment-sound, which we've done a pretty darn good job of throughout the season. Offensively, we've just got to continue to keep playing at a high level the whole ball game.”

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes the ball in the first quarter against the Houston at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Conner Weigman has been one of the best, if not the best quarterback, over the past two seasons with a Power Four leading 68 total touchdowns. Weigman's 47 passing touchdowns and 18 rushing touchdowns rank fifth and third, respectively, during that stretch.

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The fifth-year signal caller has registered 7,951 career passing yards with 69 touchdowns.

This season, Weigman has thrown for 2,552 yards and 25 touchdowns, with just three interceptions.

On the outside, senior Amare Thomas leads the receiving room with 53 receptions for 764 yards and nine touchdowns. Fifth-year receiver Trent Walker has 36 receptions for 477 yards and three touchdowns, while junior Koby Young has caught 22 passes for 377 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior tight end Patrick Overmyer is second on the team in receptions (52) receiving yards (614) and receiving touchdowns (8).

Up front protecting Weigman and paving the way for the Cougars’ rushing attack is a veteran offensive line, led by 2025 All-AAC selection, fifth-year guard Shadre Hurst, and Outland Trophy semifinalist, junior center Anthony Boswell.

Oct 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Cougars running back Makhi Hughes (21) rushes during the second quarter against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading the Cougars ground game is senior Makhi Hughes and junior Re’Shaun Sanford II. Hughes has accumulated a team-leading 712 rushing yards and five touchdowns, while Sanford 643 yards and three touchdowns.

The Houston defense is headed up by defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. He runs a hybrid defense, utilizing a 3-4 and 3-3-5 base defense, and will use a four-man front.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Jordan Allen (6) and defensive back Kentrell Webb (8) celebrate after a defensive play during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at TDECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fifth-year safety Kentrell Webb leads the team in tackles with 59 while also recording an interception and six pass deflections.

In his eighth season, JACK linebacker Brandon Mack has a team-high 8.5 tackles for a loss and has 30 tackles on the year.

Senior edge rusher Ashton Porter leads the team with three sacks, while tallying 28 tackles.

Senior cornerback Will James, and fifth-year safety Jordan Allen, and senior JACK Latreveon McCutchin all lead the team in interceptions with two apiece.

The all-time series between the two programs and tied at one. The Mountaineers won the last meeting last season in Houston 45-35.