We are back with another episode of The Walk Thru GameDay Show, presented by West Virginia On SI.

The Rundown

Segment 1: Mind games

We kick things off by talking about where West Virginia and Houston could be mentally coming into this game. Are the Mountaineers going to mail it in after a poor performance last week off the heels of a heartbreaking loss to Texas Tech? They could see the writing on the wall with these next two teams and start looking toward their future. And then for Houston, their loss to Colorado basically eliminated them from the Big 12 title game conversation, as well as the College Football Playoff. Are they going to come in ticked off or flat?

Segment 2: Year 2 > Year 1

Yes, the Mountaineers are 5-5 (2-5), but it doesn't take a football expert to see that this team is significantly improved in two of the three phases of the game — offense and special teams. The defense needs a ton of work, obviously, but there are several building blocks, including a pair of superstars on this roster, which they didn't have any of this time a year ago.

Segment 3: Trivia

This week's question: Which WVU DB came up with a key pick-six in the upset win over Houston in 2025?

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

A. Michael Coats

B. Jason Chambers

C: Jordan Scruggs

Segment 4: Napoleon's Dynamite/Players to Watch

Instead of focusing on one player, Gene has his focus on an entire unit. I'll highlight one player on the other side of the ball for WVU, as well as one on each side for the Cougs.

Segment 5: West Virginia vs. Houston Game Preview

Gene and I give a full breakdown of the matchups to watch and what things could determine the game between the Mountaineers and Cougars.

Segment 6: Week 12 Pick'ems

Rice (2-8) at Temple (1-9) Thursday (ESPN)

Montana at Montana State, 12 PM (ESPN+)

Yale at Harvard, 3:30 PM (ESPNU)

SMU at 3 Notre Dame, 7:30 PM (NBC)

20 Houston at West Virginia, 1 PM (TNT)

If you haven't yet, head on over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and drop your picks in the comment section. If you nail all five, you will win an autographed picture from Eugene Napoleon. Also, while you are there, hit that subscribe button. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.

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