This weekend, it will be a battle of teams looking to bounce back after rough outings in Week 11. West Virginia had its worst offensive performance of the year against Kansas just seven days after nearly having enough to pull the upset against Texas Tech.

Houston was handed their third loss of the season in a surprising outcome against Colorado, which pretty much all but knocks them out of Big 12 title and playoff contention. Where are they at mentally for this one? Could that loss have a similar effect on them as West Virginia's loss to Texas Tech had on them? We'll find out soon.

Houston head coach Willie Fritz spoke briefly on the Mountaineers, making sure to keep the focus on his group entering this week's game.

“West Virginia has had some really good ball games this season," Fritz said. "Obviously, a couple of weeks ago they had a shootout with Texas Tech, but we just need to play better, worry about ourselves, get lined up properly defensively, and make sure we are assignment-sound.”

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While this will be Houston's first-ever trip to Morgantown, it won't be Fritz's first time at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“I played there one time when I was at Georgia Southern many years ago. It’s a 1 o’clock kick; we like that. They’ve got a really loyal fan base, so it will be a great experience for us to go in there and play against them. I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Rich Rod. He does a super job, and he has been doing this a long time. We need to improve this week, get better, and play lights out on Saturday.”

That game was the season-opener of the 2015 season, a game in which Dana Holgorsen's Mountaineers won convincingly, pitching a shutout, 44-0. You may remember that was the night when Karl Joseph intercepted three passes and also recovered a fumble.

West Virginia won last year's matchup in Houston, which was ranked inside the top 25 at the time. The Mountaineers entered that game with a 2-6 record and finally found some success on offense, rushing for a season-high 246 yards. WVU outscored Houston 24-14 in the second half and had a huge pick-six from Jordan Scruggs to give them some cushion midway through the third quarter.

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