OFFICIAL: West Virginia Hires Rich Rodriguez as Head Football Coach
Thursday morning, West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker made it official. Rich Rodriguez is returning to Morgantown to be the head football coach of the Mountaineers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Rich Rodriguez and his family back home," Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said in a press release. "Coach Rodriguez understands what it takes to win at West Virginia, and I believe he will pour his heart, soul and every ounce of his energy into our program. I am convinced Coach Rodriguez wants what is best for West Virginia, WVU and West Virginia football, and I am excited about the future of our program."
Rodriguez, a native of Grant Town, West Virginia, was the head coach for the Mountaineers from 2001-07. He compiled a 60-26 record and became the second-winningest coach in program history, behind only Don Nehlen. Dana Holgorsen passed him in total wins, but he remains the third-winningest coach based on win percentage, behind only Clarence Spears and Bill Stewart.
After his departure from West Virginia, Rodriguez spent three years as the head coach at Michigan and then served as the lead man for the Arizona Wildcats from 2012-17 where he won 43 games in six years, becoming that program's third-winningest coach.
In his latest challenge, he was tasked with helping Jacksonville State transition from FCS to FBS and did so in style. The Gamecocks became the first team in college football history to reach a bowl game in each of their first two seasons after making the jump up a level. Not only did Jax State accomplish that, but they won the Conference-USA championship over Western Kentucky in convincing fashion, 52-12.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Bruce Irvin Shows Interest in Returning to WVU Football
Between The Eers: The Return of Rich Rodriguez
WVU Booster Ken Kendrick Says Wren Baker Was Not 'Pressured' to Hire Rich Rod
ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia Inches Closer to Being Off the Bubble