Pat McAfee in 'Happy Spot' with WVU Search: 'I Think We’re Going to be Great Again'
A lot of crazy rumors have been spread over the last week or so pertaining to WVU's search for a new football coach.
No, Rich Rodriguez was not on a plane heading to West Virginia on Monday evening. No, there wasn't a team meeting scheduled at Jacksonville State for Tuesday morning to address the future. And no, Pat McAfee is not going to announce the next head coach of the program on his show. At least that's not the plan as of now.
During his show Tuesday afternoon, McAfee spent a few minutes talking about the search and his confidence in AD Wren Baker making the right choice.
McAfee addressing rumors of an announcement on his show
“I think whoever Wren Baker hires is gonna be great for West Virginia, but I do not know who is getting hired at West Virginia. I had friends of mine who are from West Virginia, hey, heard you were coming to town tomorrow (today). Do you need anything? And it’s like, Woah, where’d you hear that? And I’m getting texts from other people that are associated with West Virginia saying heard a big day tomorrow, heard it’s happening on your show. I’m like who the f***? Where are we all hearing this stuff from? Because I would like to know.
"To let those people know, there has never been a conversation about me going back to Morgantown or having an announcement of any sort on this particular program. Although, would be open to it. I have tried to remains as hands-off of the situation I could possibly be. Now, I am a money person at the school and cover college football, and happen to be a part of one of the biggest college football shows that has ever been created. Obviously, Wren Baker has tried to be respectful to me in the entire thing and I’ve tried to return the favor to him just by staying out of it."
McAfee's thoughts on the search/potential hire
“I have talked to a few people who are up for candidacy about their entire thing but I’m not sure a decision has been made, and if it has, I do not know about it. I think we’re going to be good again. I think we’re going to be great again. I think there’s a chance. I legitimately do. Just with what I’m hearing and what everyone else is hearing, I think we’re going to be good. I’m in a very happy spot. But I would like Wren to make the decision sooner.”
