West Virginia RB Jaylen Anderson Enters Transfer Portal
Tuesday morning, West Virginia running back Jaylen Anderson announced on X that he will be entering the transfer portal.
“First I would like to give a shoutout to my family and friends who have been there with me during this journey! I also want to give thanks to God for keeping me healthy throughout my career and allowing me to play this game. I am beyond grateful for the coaches and staff at WVU for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to continue to play the game I love! Special shoutout to coach Chad Scott for making this possible! After much consideration I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you Mountaineer Nation!”
In three years with the Mountaineers, Anderson logged 88 carries for 456 yards and three touchdowns. His role in the WVU backfield diminished over the past two years as Jahiem White emerged into the player he is.
Anderson will have one year of eligibility remaining.
