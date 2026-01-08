Another Oklahoma State Defensive Back Has Locked in a Visit with West Virginia

On Wednesday, the West Virginia coaching staff hosted Oklahoma State safety transfer Jo Pierce on a visit. Here soon, they'll have another former Cowboy defensive back on campus as corner JK Johnson (6'0", 185 lbs) will be in town to check things out after taking visits to Coastal Carolina and Florida Atlantic, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Johnson is a well-traveled veteran who has spent time at Ohio State, LSU, and, of course, Oklahoma State. Per the evaluators at 247 Sports, he was rated a top-50 recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 3-rated corner in the country. He chose the Buckeyes over offers from Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Texas A&M, USC, Virginia Tech, and a few others.

In two seasons with the Buckeyes, he totaled 22 tackles in a backup role. At LSU, he primarily served as a special teamer and depth piece. In Stillwater, he saw the most action of his career, splitting time at one of the corner spots, ending the season with 16 tackles and two passes defended. He missed just one tackle on the season, but did allow 10 catches on 13 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall defensive grade of 58.8.

The Mountaineers are going through a full transformation in the cornerback room, having to replace their top three corners — Michael Coats Jr., Jason Chambers, and Jordan Scruggs. They signed a pair of JUCO products in the early signing period, Rayshawn Reynolds and Da'Mun Allen, each of whom brings solid length and size to the table.

Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

