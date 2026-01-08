Mountaineers Bolster Trenches with Kansas State Addition

The West Virginia University football program received commitment from Kansas State interior offensive lineman Devin Vaas on Wednesday night.

After sitting out his first two seasons with the Wildcats, Vaas emerged as a key contributor along the offensive line last season. He appeared in 11 games and made seven starts at right guard, all of which came over the final seven games of the year. His first career start came against Baylor.

Vaas helped anchor an offensive front that powered a rushing attack averaging 171.1 yards per game while also contributing to a pass protection unit that ranked second in the Big 12 by allowing just 13 sacks during the season.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vaas (Kansas State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB, Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

