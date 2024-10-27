Pat McAfee Wowed by Nicco Marchiol's Big Pass, Lets Kirk Herbstreit Hear It
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol put together a fine performance on Saturday in West Virginia's 31-26 win over Arizona. It may not have been the flashiest of games, but he did what was asked of him, took what the defense gave him, and most importantly took care of the football.
Marchiol finished the day completing 18-of-22 pass attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns. His 55-yard touchdown pass deep down the field to Traylon Ray caught the attention of former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee.
The Mountaineers will now head into the bye week with a 4-4 (3-2) record. Believe it or not, West Virginia is still in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship.
Sure, they need a lot of help, but in this league, anyone can lose on any given Saturday. All the Mountaineers can do is take care of what is in front of them, which happens to be a pretty manageable four-game stretch to end the year.
WVU will make a quick trip over to Cincinnati before returning home for the first time in roughly a month to face Baylor and UCF and will close out the season with a trip to Texas Tech.
McAfee may be a little over the top with his predictions involving WVU, but when the Mountaineers win, he's sure to let his colleagues at ESPN hear about it, especially Kirk Herbstreit.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10
Between The Eers: The Morning After Arizona
Sunday Morning Thoughts: QB Controversy at WVU? Very Unlikely