Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10

A look around the Big 12 Conference after the first nine weeks of play.

Schuyler Callihan

For the first time in several weeks, the Big 12 Conference didn't produce any eye-popping results that impacted the top half of the standings. The biggest surprise of the weekend was Utah continuing its slide by losing on the road to Houston. Things just keep getting worse for the preseason favorite.

Here's an updated look at the Big 12 power rankings.

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 28-38
Next game: vs. Arizona State

15. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 27-29
Next game: BYE

14. Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia L 26-31
Next game: at UCF

13. Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Houston L 14-17
Next game: BYE

12. UCF Knights

Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 24-37
Next game: vs. Arizona

11. Houston Cougars

Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 17-14
Next game: vs. Kansas State

10. Baylor Bears

Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 38-28
Next game: vs. TCU

9. West Virginia Mountaineers

Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 31-26
Next game: BYE

8. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 34-35
Next game: at Iowa State

7. TCU Horned Frogs

Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech W 35-34
Next game: at Baylor

6. Arizona State Sun Devils

Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Oklahoma State

5. Cincinnati Bearcats

Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 23-34
Next game: BYE

4. Colorado Buffaloes

Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 34-23
Next game: BYE

3. Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Kansas W 29-27
Next game: at Houston

2. BYU Cougars

Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 37-24
Next game: BYE

1. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Texas Tech

