Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10
For the first time in several weeks, the Big 12 Conference didn't produce any eye-popping results that impacted the top half of the standings. The biggest surprise of the weekend was Utah continuing its slide by losing on the road to Houston. Things just keep getting worse for the preseason favorite.
Here's an updated look at the Big 12 power rankings.
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Previous ranking: 12
Last week's result: vs. Baylor L 28-38
Next game: vs. Arizona State
15. Kansas Jayhawks
Previous ranking: 15
Last week's result: vs. Kansas State L 27-29
Next game: BYE
14. Arizona Wildcats
Previous ranking: 14
Last week's result: vs. West Virginia L 26-31
Next game: at UCF
13. Utah Utes
Previous ranking: 9
Last week's result: vs. Houston L 14-17
Next game: BYE
12. UCF Knights
Previous ranking: 13
Last week's result: vs. BYU L 24-37
Next game: vs. Arizona
11. Houston Cougars
Previous ranking: 16
Last week's result: vs. Utah W 17-14
Next game: vs. Kansas State
10. Baylor Bears
Previous ranking: 11
Last week's result: vs. Oklahoma State W 38-28
Next game: vs. TCU
9. West Virginia Mountaineers
Previous ranking: 10
Last week's result: vs. Arizona W 31-26
Next game: BYE
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Previous ranking: 7
Last week's result: vs. TCU L 34-35
Next game: at Iowa State
7. TCU Horned Frogs
Previous ranking: 8
Last week's result: vs. Texas Tech W 35-34
Next game: at Baylor
6. Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous ranking: 6
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: at Oklahoma State
5. Cincinnati Bearcats
Previous ranking: 5
Last week's result: vs. Colorado L 23-34
Next game: BYE
4. Colorado Buffaloes
Previous ranking: 4
Last week's result: vs. Cincinnati W 34-23
Next game: BYE
3. Kansas State Wildcats
Previous ranking: 2
Last week's result: vs. Kansas W 29-27
Next game: at Houston
2. BYU Cougars
Previous ranking: 3
Last week's result: vs. UCF W 37-24
Next game: BYE
1. Iowa State Cyclones
Previous ranking: 1
Last week's result: BYE
Next game: vs. Texas Tech
