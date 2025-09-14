Pat Narduzzi Complains About 'Lopsided' Penalties in Loss to West Virginia
West Virginia sent Pitt home with an overtime loss and will have bragging rights in the Backyard Brawl for the next four years. Following the game, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi met with reporters, discussing several different topics such as quarterback play, the lack of a run game, officiating, WVU's offense, and more.
The one thing that stood out most, though, was his take on the officiating.
“Whew. You guys watched the game, I don’t know. There was some stuff out there, but we’ll look at the videotape. Not happy with that at all. 14 penalties, a little lopsided there. Eli got punched, got his helmet ripped off, punched in the face; no call there. We had somebody get spit in the face, too, but things didn’t go our way.”
To be honest, I truly don't understand how Narduzzi can be upset with the officiating. Many of those 14 penalties were clear and preventable penalties, whether it was a false start, a hold, defensive pass interference, or offside. There were only maybe two that were 50/50.
But let's not forget how Pitt caught a break at the end of the first half. Nicco Marchiol ran the ball up the middle for a first down, slid, and was hit late. The flag was dropped, but the officials said that because there was no time left on the clock, the half was over. I'll need a better description from a rules analyst to explain this one because I don't understand how the half can just end on that. I assumed there would either be one untimed down or Pitt would have to be penalized on the kickoff to start the second half. Neither happened.
What about the MarShon Oxley sack in the third quarter that was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when all he did was stand up and walk away? That not only bailed Pitt out, but they would score a touchdown on that drive just a few plays later.
How about the first half when linebacker Ashton Woods was ejected for targeting on what appeared (by every angle shown) to be a clean shot?
There were also multiple times where Pitt defenders arrived way too early on a pass and should have been flagged for defensive pass interference. Instead, the flag remained tucked into the official's waist pocket.
The penalties West Virginia had were way more costly and timely than those Pitt was guilty of.
