BREAKING: Pat White to Return to WVU, Join Football Coaching Staff
Wednesday evening, former West Virginia quarterback was officially hired to be the Mountaineers' new assistant quarterbacks coach/assistant to the head coach.
"It's really special to welcome Pat White back to Morgantown as a member of our football coaching staff," Rodriguez said. "He has been involved in some of the biggest wins in program history, and he will be a great presence in our quarterback room. Pat and I have been through so much together, and I am really proud of the quality of coach and mentor to young players that he has become."
Back in December, White made an appearance on the Pacman Jones Show and talked about possibly reuniting with Rich Rod in Morgantown.
“It would be nice to be back in them mountains, man. Especially with my guy Rich. Morgantown is a second home. I love coaching the game of football. And to have an opportunity to work with the guy that helped me make a name for myself and get in there and allow another guy similar to myself to build a name for himself, and finally get that national championship Morgantown been waiting on…For me, it would be an honor to be a part of his staff.”
The Mountaineer legend was out of coaching this past season but has a handful of years of experience coaching for Alcorn State, South Florida, Alabama State, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
