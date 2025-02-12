West Virginia Alum Rasul Douglas Named a Top 15 NFL Free Agent This Offseason
With Super Bowl 59 now in the books, all 32 teams in the NFL have shifted their focus to the 2025 campaign with starts with scouting for the draft and perhaps the more immediate fix, free agency.
This offseason, former West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas is considered one of the best available players on the market, ranking 15th on Pro Football Focus' top 100 free agent rankings.
"Douglas faced some challenges in 2024, but his knack for making plays on the ball ensures he'll attract significant interest in 2025. Heading into the 2024 campaign, he had recorded at least seven pass breakups in six of his seven years in the NFL and notched four or more interceptions in each of the past three seasons."
Douglas was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and helped shore up the defensive secondary. In two seasons with the Bills, Douglas has recorded 87 tackles, 13 passes defended, six tackles for loss, four interceptions, and one forced fumble.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bills are interested in bringing the former Mountaineer back in 2025.
“The Bills appear open to extending Douglas, who has been a seamless fit since acquired via trade in 2023, but the team must also budget for emerging corner Christian Benford, a 2026 free agent. Buffalo has 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam ready to step into a starting role should Douglas walk.”
